Whitbread posts 12.6 pct rise in first half profit
October 22, 2013 / 6:23 AM / 4 years ago

Whitbread posts 12.6 pct rise in first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread posted a 12.6 percent rise in first half profit as new Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee stores helped boost sales.

The group, which also operates pub restaurant chains, on Tuesday said underlying pretax profit rose to 216.1 million pounds ($349.18 million) in the six months to Aug. 29, up from 191.9 million pounds in the same period last year. Revenues jumped 12.4 percent to 1.14 billion pounds.

That compared to a company compiled consensus forecast for 213 million pounds underlying pretax profit.

Total sales at Premier Inn rose 12.2 percent and were up 3.3 percent on a like-for-like basis. Total sales at Costa Coffee rose by 20.9 percent with UK stores up 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

