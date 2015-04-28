FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whitbread CEO Harrison to leave as profits surge
April 28, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Whitbread CEO Harrison to leave as profits surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread said on Tuesday its chief executive Andy Harrison would retire by next February as it posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit.

Harrison, who has grown Whitbread considerably since joining in September 2010 from easyJet, will become Chairman of British homewares retailer Dunelm on July 7 this year.

Whitbread said it had started the search for a replacement.

Whitbread, which runs Costa Coffee, Premier Inn hotels and pubs such as Brewers Fayre, said on Tuesday pretax profit for the year to Feb. 26 was 488.1 million pounds ($744 million), up 18.5 percent on a year ago and ahead of an average forecast of 478.7 million.

$1 = 0.6562 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

