Whitbread on track for full-year after solid Q3

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after it posted a 6 percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales.

Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which also runs pub restaurants such as Brewers Fayre, said on Thursday growth had been led by an 8.5 percent rise in like-for-like sales at Premier Inn, and a 5.2 percent rise at UK Costa stores.

Whitbread said it remained confident of delivering full-year results in line with expectations, despite the fourth quarter being particularly strong last year. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)