Whitbread says on track for full year after Q3 sales growth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Whitbread says on track for full year after Q3 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Whitbread plc - premier inn’s total sales grew by 10.8% Whitbread plc - whitbread has had another good quarter and, for year to date, we have delivered total sales growth of 11.1% and like for like sales growth of 3.6%. Whitbread plc - we are on track to deliver our growth milestones. Whitbread plc - his year we plan to open around 5,500 new premier inn rooms and around 200 net new costa stores worldwide. Whitbread plc - our brands continue to win market share and we are on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations Whitbread plc - costa delivered total sales growth of 13.8% and like for like sales growth of 2.5% in a quarter that included a soft november. (Reporting By Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
