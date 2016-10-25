UPDATE 2-Whitbread's Costa Coffee to offer new blends as growth slows

* Costa Coffee 13-wk like-for-like sales up 2 pct

* Shares fall as much as 4 pct

* Rocky patch ahead in short-term - analyst (Adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Rahul B

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Whitbread Plc plans to widen product offering at its Costa Coffee chain, including new blends, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the hotel operator reported a slowdown in sales growth in the segment.

Cooling sales at Costa Coffee, coupled with a decline in margins, overshadowed the company's better-than-expected first-half profit, sending its shares lower.

The stock fell as much as 4 percent to 3,689 pence on the London Stock Exchange, making it one of the biggest losers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

The company's Costa Coffee chain battles tough competition as customers move to independent cafes offering newer blends.

"We have trialled some different fresh food formats like salads and fresh baked goods, and the best of them, the ones the customers liked the most, we have started to roll out," Chief Executive Alison Brittain said on a media call.

Brittain, who took over in September last year, faces a tough task of keeping costs tight amid expansion, as Whitbread's hotel business also battles rising competition from online holiday rental startups such as Airbnb.

Whitbread opened its so-called "finer coffee" concept store in London's Covent Garden in June, serving coffee brewed using three new techniques.

"It is early days, but it has been positively received so far," Brittain said, adding that the company planned to roll out more such stores.

Like-for-like sales growth at its Costa Coffee business slowed to 2 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 1, from 2.6 percent it reported for 13 weeks to June 2, while margins fell 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

The sluggish growth comes after Whitbread said in June that Costa Coffee had recovered from a poor performance earlier in the year. The coffee chain accounted for 36.6 percent of the company's first half revenue.

"The slowdown in Costa LFL and declining margin... could dampen the response to the results," brokerage Davy analysts said in a note.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 307 million pounds ($375 million) in the six months to Sept. 1, from 291.3 million pounds a year earlier, ahead of a 303 million pound forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

"Whitbread's long-term growth potential still looks promising, but in the short term there could be a rocky patch ahead," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown, wrote in note.