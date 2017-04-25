FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Costa Coffee-owner Whitbread says expects consumer confidence to dip
April 25, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 4 months ago

Costa Coffee-owner Whitbread says expects consumer confidence to dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Whitbread Plc, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, said it expected the consumer environment to deteriorate next year.

The group said it would continue to focus on organic growth and delivering its efficiency programme as it turns more cautious.

Whitbread said full-year underlying pretax profit rose 6.2 percent to 565 million pounds ($723 million), helped by a double digit sales growth at its Costa coffee chains.

Revenue came in at 3.1 billion pounds, up 8.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7814 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton)

