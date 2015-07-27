FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White Mountains to sell reinsurer Sirius for $2.24 bln
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

White Mountains to sell reinsurer Sirius for $2.24 bln

July 27 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd said it had agreed to sell property and casualty reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to the Singapore-based investment arm of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion in cash.

Sirius International will be sold to CM International Holding PTE Ltd, White Mountains said, adding that it expected the deal to raise its adjusted book value by about $65 per share, subject to Sirius’s interim results.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

