Ireland sole refinery's continued operation "desirable"-minister

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The continued operation of Ireland’s sole oil refinery on a commercial basis is “highly desirable” following a decision by owner Phillips 66 to put the plant up for sale, the country’s energy minister said.

Publishing a report on the future of Ireland’s oil refining on Tuesday, Pat Rabbitte said the presence of a refinery provided “flexibility” in the event of an oil supply disruption by avoiding a complete reliance on oil product imports.

“As such, the continued operation of the Whitegate refinery on a commercial basis is highly desirable,” he said.

The 72,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Cork was put up for sale by Phillips 66 in June. Analysts believe the odds of it finding a buyer are slim as Europe’s refining industry is struggling with over-capacity.

Whitegate currently supplies Ireland with 25-30 percent of its oil products while approximately one third of its output is exported.

The study concluded that if Whitegate ceased operating as a refinery there would be an incremental cost to the local economy of some 9.5 million euros ($12.59 million) per annum in sourcing alternative supplies.

When the Whitegate refinery was sold by the Irish state in 2001, it was a condition of the sale that it must continue to be operated until at least 2016.