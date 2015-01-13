Australia's Whitehaven sees light in long-suffering coal markets

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global metallurgical coal markets may be moving into supply balance following a crippling glut last year, as production cuts take hold and some grades of coal show slight price rises, Australia’s Whitehaven Coal said on Wednesday.

Output cuts of around 25 million tonnes in 2014 are working through the coal market as shown by a 2015 first quarter price settlement of $117 a tonne for premium hard coking coal, only $2 a tonne below the fourth quarter settlement, according to Whitehaven, which will benefit from any lift in coal prices.

“Lower grade coking coal saw slight price increases quarter on quarter and PCI (pulverised coal injection) was unchanged, which is indicative of a metallurgical coal market close to balance,” it said in its December quarter production report.

BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest exporter of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, has forecast global production cuts will reach 50 million tonnes in response to soft market conditions.

Whitehaven said it exported 622,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal in the last quarter.

In thermal coal markets, where Whitehaven exported 2.32 million tonnes in the December quarter, demand from China has weakened but increased elsewhere in Asia and in India, it said.

The miner expects a stable to gradual increase in prices over 2015, but warned that prices for low quality thermal coal would likely remain under pressure subject to Chinese demand.

Spot thermal coal priced at Newcastle port, an Asian benchmark, sits at a five-year low of $61.04 a tonne - less than half its post-2008 recession peak of $136.30 in January 2011.

Australian bank Macquarie in its 2015 outlook said it expects coal prices to stabilise and rise as part of the supply and demand cycle.

Whitehaven shares have been hit hard in recent months, and closed on Tuesday at A$1.20 a share, 28 percent below its price at the start of the December quarter. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)