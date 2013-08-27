Australia's Whitehaven slides to loss, sees help from weaker Aus dlr

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal, Australia’s No.2 independent coal producer, slid to a loss on Tuesday on a slump in prices for the commodity, but said a weaker Australian dollar and cost-cutting would help ease the pain in the year ahead.

Whitehaven’s shares fell 3.5 percent as the loss for the year was worse than expected, and as the company pushed back the target start date for coal sales from its biggest project, the A$767 million ($694 million) Maules Creek mine.

Like most coal miners, Whitehaven is running at a loss as prices for thermal coal used in power plants have slumped 31 percent over the past 19 months, with supplies outpacing demand.

“While the company does not expect an improvement in coal prices in the short term, the weaker Australian dollar will help to increase revenues in FY2014,” Whitehaven said.

Whitehaven reported a net loss of A$82.2 million for the year to June 2013, down from a net profit before one-offs of A$62.5 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a loss of A$76.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While bigger rivals are shelving coal projects and slashing jobs, Whitehaven is one of the few miners in Australia going ahead with a new mine as it looks to more than double its production and ease its dependence on thermal coal.

After receiving approval from the Australian government for Maules Creek in July, the company had said it expected first sales from the mine in the second half of 2014. On Tuesday it said it now expects first coal sales in early 2015.

It has held off on starting construction as environmentalists have launched a court bid challenging the federal government’s approval of the mine. A hearing is set for mid-September with the court’s ruling expected a month later.

Whitehaven’s shares have tumbled 42 percent so far this year, despite some pressure having eased as faded tycoon Nathan Tinkler handed over his stake in the company to his lenders.

One of Whitehaven’s original shareholders, global coal investor Hans Mende, has trimmed his stake in the company to 5.97 percent from 7.15 percent, according to a shareholder notice this week.