MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Whitehaven Coal jumped as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after the Australian government approved its key growth project, the Maules Creek coal mine.

Whitehaven shares, about one-fifth owned by former billionaire Nathan Tinkler, rose to a high of A$3.28 and last traded up 10.5 percent at A$3.27. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)