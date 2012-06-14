FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tinkler seeks at least $2.5 bln debt for Whitehaven bid-sources
#Basic Materials
June 14, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Tinkler seeks at least $2.5 bln debt for Whitehaven bid-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Australian coal magnate Nathan Tinkler, who has proposed to buy out Whitehaven Coal, is trying to line up at least $2.5 billion in debt from banks including UBS and JPMorgan, two sources said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old ex-electrician is also looking to attract equity partners to put in a binding offer to Whitehaven, Australia’s No.2 independent coal producer, the sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Tinkler is looking to get the backing of some Asian investors for equity to put in a bid with a “healthy premium”, said the sources, who declined to be named as talks are confidential.

A spokesman for Tinkler declined to comment on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Whitehaven said Tinkler, the largest shareholder in the company with a 21.4 percent stake, had approached it with a buyout proposal that was too incomplete to be considered, but left the door open to a bid. ($1 = 1.0006 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram, Sharon Klyne and Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
