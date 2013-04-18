FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Whitehaven CEO says stays out of Tinkler stake talks
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2013 / 2:45 AM / in 4 years

Australia's Whitehaven CEO says stays out of Tinkler stake talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 18 (Reuters) - The new CEO of Australia’s Whitehaven Coal has denied speculation the company is trying to help sort out the fate of struggling tycoon Nathan Tinkler’s 19 percent stake in the company and said it is not talking to any potential suitors.

Tinkler’s stake, which has plunged 63 percent in value over the past year to less than A$400 million, is pledged against $600 million in loans from a consortium led by Noonday, a unit of U.S. hedge fund manager Farallon Capital Management LLC.

There has been speculation that Noonday is looking to call the loan, forcing a sale of Tinkler’s stake, but a solution will be tough. Tinkler’s Whitehaven stake is the main source of his wealth. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.