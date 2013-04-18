Australia's Whitehaven CEO says stays out of Tinkler stake talks

MELBOURNE, April 18 (Reuters) - The new CEO of Australia’s Whitehaven Coal has denied speculation the company is trying to help sort out the fate of struggling tycoon Nathan Tinkler’s 19 percent stake in the company and said it is not talking to any potential suitors.

Tinkler’s stake, which has plunged 63 percent in value over the past year to less than A$400 million, is pledged against $600 million in loans from a consortium led by Noonday, a unit of U.S. hedge fund manager Farallon Capital Management LLC.

There has been speculation that Noonday is looking to call the loan, forcing a sale of Tinkler’s stake, but a solution will be tough. Tinkler’s Whitehaven stake is the main source of his wealth. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)