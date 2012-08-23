UPDATE 1-Australia's Tinkler scraps $5.5 bln Whitehaven bid

* Tinkler had difficulty securing equity for bid - source

* Latest sign of Australia’s mining boom losing steam

* Whitehaven open to other offers

* Investors doubted deal would go ahead (Adds Tinkler no comment, details)

MELBOURNE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nathan Tinkler has walked away from a $5.5 billion bid to take Australia’s Whitehaven Coal private, Whitehaven said on Friday, amid speculation the electrician-turned-mining magnate was unable to line up equity for the bid.

The decision came two months after Whitehaven’s biggest shareholder approached it with a takeover proposal and marked the latest sign of a cooling in Australia’s mining boom, dented by slowing growth in China.

“The due diligence period expired yesterday and Whitehaven has now been advised by the Tinkler Group that a formal binding proposal of A$5.20 cash per share will not be forthcoming,” Whitehaven said.

Funding for the bid, amid a deteriorating coal market, appeared to be the main source of the delay on finalising an offer, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters this week.

Tinkler was not immediately available to comment.

Tinkler became Whitehaven’s biggest shareholder earlier this year after the company bought his Aston Resources, coveted for its Maules Creek mine.

Following that deal, he moved to Singapore and had been expected to sell down his stake. But instead, as Whitehaven’s shares sank in line with sliding thermal coal prices, he decided to pounce on the company.

In July he was given a month to look over the books with a deadline of Aug. 23.

Tinkler had lined up debt of up to A$2.5 billion from Barclays, JPMorgan and UBS, according to sources, and had the support of some other key shareholders in Whitehaven to roll over their stakes into an unlisted group, but had yet to secure equity to go ahead with an offer.

The market had put low odds on a deal going ahead, leaving Whitehaven’s shares trading at A$3.48, one-third percent below the proposed offer.

Tinkler, with a taste for fast cars, made his fortune selling a coal tenement to Macarthur Coal in 2007 and now owns the Newcastle Knights rugby league team and a horse racing and breeding operation, which he picked up when the industry was hit by equine flu.

Doubts grew over the fate of the Whitehaven deal over the past two weeks after Tinkler failed to come up with a A$28 million payment for a major stake in Blackwood Resources and reports that he tried to sell his horse farm.

Whitehaven wants to expand production to 25 million tonnes a year by 2016 but is under pressure as thermal coal prices have slumped 20 percent this year to around $92 a tonne.

The company said on Friday it was open to considering takeover proposals, but “would remain focused on developing the company’s portfolio of high quality coal assets to deliver value for all shareholders.”