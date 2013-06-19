Whitehaven shares jump as Tinkler cuts stake

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd rose as much as 9 percent on Wednesday after the company’s top shareholder, embattled tycoon Nathan Tinkler, offloaded about half his stake to cut his debts.

U.S. fund Farallon Capital Management picked up a 9.9 percent stake in Whitehaven from Tinkler and entities associated with him, raising its stake to 16.6 percent.

The stock jumped to a one-month high of A$2.31 and last traded up 8 percent at A$2.27. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)