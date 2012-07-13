UPDATE 2-Tinkler-led group offers $5.3 bln for Australia's Whitehaven

* Shareholders owning 48.3 pct of firm support bid

* JPMorgan, Barclays, UBS offer debt support

* Tinkler-led group gets four weeks exclusive due diligence

By Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, July 13 (Reuters) - A consortium led by coal magnate Nathan Tinkler has offered $5.3 billion to take Australia’s no.2 independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal private in a bold play on sector that has seen prices slump and the outlook for demand weaken.

The A$5.20 per share bid represents a 50 percent premium to Friday’s closing price but is conditional on the satisfactory completion of due diligence and a committed funding package.

Shareholders owning 48.3 percent of the firm, including Tinkler’s 21.4 percent supported the bid, Whitehaven said in a statement, adding that JPMorgan, UBS and Barclays were prepared to provide some financing.

An initial move last month by Tinkler, a 36-year-old former electrician, surprised markets as he was widely expected to sell down his stake in Whitehaven.

Australian thermal coal prices have fallen about 20 percent this year to around $90 per tonne, nearing the marginal cost of production for some Australian mines and threatening new investment plans.

Whitehaven, which has seen its share price fall over 20 percent so far this month said it would give the Tinkler-led consortium four weeks exclusive due diligence.

The Tinkler-led offer joins a string of deals in the Australian coal sector, which has seen the likes of Peabody and Yanzhou coal mop up independent miners.