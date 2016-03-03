FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House to tap law professor, former Hill staffer to serve on U.S. CFTC
March 3, 2016 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

White House to tap law professor, former Hill staffer to serve on U.S. CFTC

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he plans to tap a law professor and a former congressional staffer to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency that polices the derivatives marketplace.

The White House said it plans to nominate Chris Brummer, a law professor at Georgetown University and Brian Quintenz, an investment firm founder who previously worked for former Ohio Republican Congresswoman Deborah Pryce. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)

