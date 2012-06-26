UPDATE 1-White Mountains Insurance to buy two American General units

* To pay about $35 mln

* Deal to close in the third quarter

June 26 (Reuters) - White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd said its unit will buy two subsidiaries of American General, a unit of American International Group Inc, for about $35 million.

The company’s specialist runoff acquisition unit, White Mountains Solutions, will acquire American General Indemnity Company and American General Property Insurance Company.

In a runoff, an insurance company stops writing new business and only manages the existing book till all the policies in that book expire.

As interest rates remain low and stock markets stay volatile, more insurers are placing under-performing businesses into runoffs.

White Mountains Insurance said last week it would buy two runoff units from PICO Holdings Inc.

White Mountains Insurance’s shares, which have gained about 10 percent year-to-date, closed at $500.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.