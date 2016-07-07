FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Danone nears deal to buy WhiteWave Foods for about $10 bln -FT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Danone nears deal to buy WhiteWave Foods for about $10 bln -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects attribution to say Danone is nearing a deal; not Danone said it is nearing deal)

July 6 (Reuters) - The world's biggest yoghurt maker Danone SA is nearing an agreement to buy organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal that is likely to value the U.S. company at about $10 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing two people who informed about the talks.

The deal would be Danone's largest in a decade and the first major transaction by Emmanuel Faber, the company veteran who took over as chief executive in late 2014, the FT said. (bit.ly/29PNwFE)

A deal may be announced as early as Thursday, according to the people.

Both Danone and WhiteWave Foods were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.