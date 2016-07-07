CORRECTED-Danone nears deal to buy WhiteWave Foods for about $10 bln -FT

(Corrects attribution to say Danone is nearing a deal; not Danone said it is nearing deal)

July 6 (Reuters) - The world's biggest yoghurt maker Danone SA is nearing an agreement to buy organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal that is likely to value the U.S. company at about $10 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing two people who informed about the talks.

The deal would be Danone's largest in a decade and the first major transaction by Emmanuel Faber, the company veteran who took over as chief executive in late 2014, the FT said. (bit.ly/29PNwFE)

A deal may be announced as early as Thursday, according to the people.

Both Danone and WhiteWave Foods were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)