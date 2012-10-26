Shares of WhiteWave open at $19

Oct 26 (Reuters) - WhiteWave Foods Co shares rose almost 12 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday, as investors bet on the growth of the organic foods sector.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based Dean Foods Co spinoff opened at $19, up 11.8 percent, after pricing at $17, above the expected range. WhiteWave sold 23 million shares in an upsized deal, raising $391 million in its initial public offering.

WhiteWave, which sells Silk soy milk and Horizon organic dairy products, had expected to sell 20 million shares within a range of $14 to $16 per share. (Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)