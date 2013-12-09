FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milk producer WhiteWave to buy Earthbound Farm for $600 mln
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Milk producer WhiteWave to buy Earthbound Farm for $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dairy products producer WhiteWave Foods Co agreed to buy organic food brand Earthbound Farm from investors including private equity firm Kainos Capital for about $600 million.

Earthbound Farm produces organic fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as dried fruits and snacks.

WhiteWave, whose brands include Silk soy milk and Horizon organic dairy products, said on Monday it expected the acquisition to add about 7 cents per share to adjusted net earnings in the first fiscal year after the transaction closes.

