Dean Foods unit files for IPO of up to $300 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The WhiteWave Foods Company, a unit of top US dairy company Dean Foods Co, filed with regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

Separately on Tuesday, Dean Foods reported results that beat Wall Street estimates and said the proposed IPO was for up to 20 percent of WhiteWave Foods, which will consist of Dean Foods’ WhiteWave-Al pro segment.

Following the results, Dean Foods’ shares rose 22 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $12.42 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Dean Foods expects to use funds from the IPO to reduce debt, it said in a statement.

WhiteWave Foods told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were underwriting the IPO.

There will be two classes of shares of the company after the IPO, with Class B shares holding greater voting power than the Class A shares being offered in the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company, which competes with Group Danone, Kraft Foods Inc and Nestle SA, intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WWAV”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.