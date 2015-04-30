FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whiting would add rigs if oil prices hit $70 per barrel
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Whiting would add rigs if oil prices hit $70 per barrel

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., April 30 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp , the largest oil producer in North Dakota, plans to keep 11 drilling rigs operating through next year, though it would add “a couple of rigs” if crude prices rise to $70 per barrel, Chief Executive Jim Volker said on Thursday.

The company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday helped by sharp cost cuts. Volker told analysts on a Thursday conference call that he plans to sharply cut spending further later this year and that the company can survive with oil prices at $50 per barrel.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.