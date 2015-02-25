Whiting posts $353.7 mln loss on writedowns amid cheap oil

WILLISTON, N.D., Feb 25 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp , North Dakota’s largest oil producer, reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday of roughly $350 million as it wrote down the value of land amid declining crude prices.

The company posted a net loss of $353.7 million, or $2.68 per share, compared with a net loss of $59.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Whiting recorded an impairment charge for the quarter of $587 million on land in Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota and Utah it is not currently developing due to a more-than 50 percent drop in crude prices since last June.

Production rose 32 percent during the quarter to 12.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

For 2015, Whiting announced a capital budget of $2 billion and expects to produce 59.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)