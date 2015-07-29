FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whiting posts quarterly loss as low oil prices offset output jump
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Whiting posts quarterly loss as low oil prices offset output jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota’s largest oil producer, posted a quarterly net loss on Wednesday as plunging crude prices offset a production jump.

The company posted a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $151.4 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 55 percent to 170,240 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Denver-based Whiting cut its 2015 capital budget to $2.15 billion, 12 days after raising it by 15 percent to $2.3 billion.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.