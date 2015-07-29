Whiting posts quarterly loss as low oil prices offset output jump

July 29 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota’s largest oil producer, posted a quarterly net loss on Wednesday as plunging crude prices offset a production jump.

The company posted a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $151.4 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 55 percent to 170,240 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Denver-based Whiting cut its 2015 capital budget to $2.15 billion, 12 days after raising it by 15 percent to $2.3 billion.