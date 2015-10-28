Whiting posts $1.87 bln loss, writes down value of Kodiak deal

WILLISTON, N.D., Oct 28 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp , North Dakota’s largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to plunging crude prices and the writedown of its 2014 buyout of rival Kodiak Oil & Gas.

Whiting posted a net loss of $1.87 billion, or $9.14 per share, compared with net income of $158 million, or $1.32 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 38 percent to 160,590 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) even as the average price Whiting received for its oil fell 49 percent.

Shares of Denver-based Whiting fell 1.7 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)