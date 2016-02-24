Whiting Petroleum posts quarterly loss on plunging oil price

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota’s largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss as the price it receives for its crude plunged, eroding margins.

The company posted a net loss of $98.7 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $353.7, or $2.68 per share in the year-ago period.

The year-ago quarter included impairment charges to write down the value of acreage throughout the United States.

Production rose about 18 percent to 155,210 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the company said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)