6 months ago
Whiting Petroleum posts bigger quarterly loss
February 21, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 6 months ago

Whiting Petroleum posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.

The company's net loss available to common shareholders widened to $173.3 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $98.7 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 23.4 percent to 118,890 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Komal Khettry and Diptendu lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

