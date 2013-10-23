FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whiting profit more than doubles on jump in production
October 23, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Whiting profit more than doubles on jump in production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, which drills for oil and natural gas in North Dakota, Texas and other shale-rich states, said its quarterly profit more than doubled as production jumped 12 percent.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $204.1 million, or $1.71 per share, compared with $82.9 million, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 57 percent to $830.96 million.

Quarterly production rose 12 percent over the same period last year to an average of 92,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

