9 months ago
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

Tesoro Logistics to buy North Dakota energy assets for $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP said on Monday it would buy crude oil, natural gas and other gathering systems in North Dakota from a consortium for about $700 million.

Tesoro Logistics also said it would buy terminal and storage assets located in Martinez, California from a subsidiary of oil refiner Tesoro Corp for about $400 million.

Tesoro Corp owns about 34 percent of Tesoro Logistics.

The consortium selling the North Dakota assets include Whiting Oil and Gas Corp, GBK Investments LLC and WBI Energy Midstream LLC, Tesoro Logistics said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

