FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whiting posts quarterly loss amidst crude price drop
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Whiting posts quarterly loss amidst crude price drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp , the largest oil producer in North Dakota, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to plunging crude oil prices .

The company posted a net loss of $106.1 million, or 63 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $109.1 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production at Whiting, which bought smaller rival Kodiak Oil & Gas last fall, rose 3 percent to an average of 166,930 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter when the two companies’ metrics are blended.

Speculation swirled last month that Whiting was for sale, but sources told Reuters that was not in the cards. The company later confirmed in a filing with the SEC that no sale was pending. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.