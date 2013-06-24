FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Whiting Petroleum to sell assets to BreitBurn for $859.8 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Whiting Petroleum to sell assets to BreitBurn for $859.8 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say properties on sale produce about 7,640 barrels of oil equivalent per day, not 7.64 million)

June 24 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp said it would sell certain oil and gas properties in its enhanced oil recovery projects in Texas County, Oklahoma to BreitBurn Energy Partners LP for $859.8 million to raise money to develop its core assets.

Enhanced recovery methods usually involve injecting steam or carbon dioxide into wells to force up the liquids.

The properties on sale in the Postle and Northeast Hardesty fields produce about 7,640 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Whiting said.

The sale includes gathering and processing facilities, oil delivery pipeline, a 60 percent interest in a 120-mile (193 kilometer) CO2 transportation pipeline, CO2 supply contracts and certain crude oil swaps.

Whiting will use the sale proceeds to invest in its properties in Northern Rockies, Central Rockies and Permian Basin and to repay debt. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.