FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum to acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in $6 bln all-stock deal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum to acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in $6 bln all-stock deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp : * To acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in all-stock transaction valued at $6.0

billion * Says $6 billion value includes assumption of kodiak’s debt of $2.2 billion * Says deal will create largest bakken/three forks producer, with over 107,000

barrels of oil equivalent per day * Says expects deal to be accretive to its cash flow per share, EPS, production

per share for 2015, increasingly accretive thereafter * Says Kodiak shareholders to receive .177 share of Whiting stock for each

share of Kodiak, representing value of $13.90 per share * Says boards of both companies have approved deal, expected to close in fourth

quarter 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.