FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a profit below analysts’ estimates for the first time in three quarters, hurt by higher costs, and the company raised its full-year production outlook.

The oil and gas company also raised its capital expenditure estimate for the year by $200 million to $1.8 billion.

Whiting lifted its production outlook to 79,235 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 82,515 boe/d. It earlier forecast 77,300 boe/d to 81,100 boe/d.

For the first quarter, average daily production rate rose 22 percent to 80,747 boe.

Whiting posted net income available to common shareholders of $98.2 million, or 83 cents a share, compared with $19.1 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $563.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.06 per share, on revenue of $538.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have gained about 13 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $55.91 on Wednesday on the New York stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.