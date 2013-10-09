FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meredith Whitney raising money for new hedge fund -sources
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 10:05 PM / in 4 years

Meredith Whitney raising money for new hedge fund -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Analyst Meredith Whitney, who rose to prominence for a prescient call on Citigroup’s mortgage troubles in the lead-up to the financial crisis, is launching a hedge fund, two sources familiar with the matter and regulatory filings said on Wednesday.

Whitney is raising money for a long/short equity hedge fund, according to the sources who are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Those types of funds bet on stocks rising or losing value. It could not be determined how much capital Whitney has raised so far.

The hurdles to starting a hedge fund have increased in recent times due to more onerous regulatory requirements put in place since the financial crisis.

The new fund is called Kenbelle Capital LP, according to an April regulatory filing with the New York State Division of Corporations.

Regulatory filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also show Whitney requested to deregister her Meredith Whitney Securities LLC brokerage on August 28.

Whitney did not respond to a call to her Madison Avenue office.

News of Whitney’s new fund and the shuttering of her brokerage business was first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Whitney rose to fame on the eve of the financial crisis when she issued a research report saying that Citigroup would have to slash its dividend, raise capital, sell assets or all three because of mounting losses from its mortgage holdings.

In 2010 Whitney started to predict a wave of municipal bankruptcies across the United States, but that has not come true despite some notable municipal bankruptcies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.