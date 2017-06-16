Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would
buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc
for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet
retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the
brick-and-mortar retail sector.
The deal, which puts a 27 percent premium on Whole Foods'
closing share price on Thursday, would could give the grocer a
major competitive edge by allowing it to tap into Amazon's
massive power to buy and sell goods at a lower cost.
Whole Foods recently had come under pressure from activist
hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, prompting it to overhaul its
board.
"I think that this takes all of the pressure off Whole Foods
and gives Whole Foods the opportunity to revitalize that
business and of course it stems the criticism from all of these
activist investors," said Neil Saunders, managing director of
GlobalData Retail in New York.
The deal values Whole Foods at $42 per share. The shares
were trading just under that level in early trading, while
Amazon's shares were up 0.9 percent at $997.41.
Excluding debt, the deal is valued at $13.39 billion, based
on 318.9 million diluted shares outstanding as of April 9.
The grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole
Foods Market brand, the companies said.
John Mackey will continue as chief executive of Whole Foods,
and the company's headquarters will remain in Austin, Texas.
Amazon and Whole Foods expect to close the deal during the
second half of 2017.