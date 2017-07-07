Amazon.com Inc told Whole Foods Market
Inc it would not engage in a sale process for the U.S.
grocer that involved other bidders, a regulatory filing showed
on Friday, shedding new light on the $13.7 billion acquisition.
The previously undisclosed details on the negotiations show
how Amazon used its deep pockets and brand as leverage to
convince Whole Foods to accept a sale process that would not
result in a bidding war.
Whole Food shares traded above Amazon's $42-per-share deal
price for the first few days after the agreement was announced
on June 16, on investor expectations of a higher bid. They have
since traded slightly below that price, as such hopes dampened.
The regulatory filing shows that Whole Foods agreed to forgo
an auction process after it received expressions of interest
from two other companies and four private equity firms.
None of these parties are identified by name. The filing
refers to a 'company X,' which proposed a merger of equals that
valued Whole Foods at between $35 and $40 per share. U.S.
supermarket chain owner Albertsons LLC is company X, a source
familiar with the matter said. Albertsons did not respond to a
request for comment.
Nevertheless, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods agreed not to
pursue this, or solicit any other bids, in part because Amazon
was "very sensitive with respect to confidentiality" and did not
want to compete in a broader sale process, the filing said.
Whole Foods said in the filing it sought $45 per share from
Amazon but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant
called its "best and final offer." Amazon had offered $41 in
May, according to the filing.
Amazon had also told Whole Foods it was considering other
opportunities in case its final offer was turned down. The
filing added that Amazon reserved the right to terminate the
talks if there was any leak or rumor of its interest in Whole
Foods.
The other company that expressed interest in Whole Foods,
referred to in the filing as 'company Y,' had an interest in
exploring a commercial relationship, such as a supply
arrangement, and did not discuss any merger or acquisition,
according to the filing.
Whole Foods' management, under pressure from activist hedge
fund Jana Partners LLC to explore a sale of the company, decided
not to solicit proposals from the four private equity firms as
the price proposed by Amazon likely exceeded the amount a
private equity buyer could be expected to pay, according to the
filing.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)