June 16 Amazon.com Inc is buying Whole
Foods Market Inc for about $13.7 billion at a price of
$42 a share, the companies said on Friday.
COMMENTS:
JAN ROGERS KNIFFEN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF RETAIL CONSULTANCY J.
ROGERS KNIFFEN WWE IN NEW YORK:
"I think that I would not like to be somebody playing in the
grocery space right now.
"Whole Foods has given up a lot of market share because they
didn't capitalize on being the leader in organic, but they still
have a footprint. It's a little different when you're Amazon.
Whole Foods has to make money, Amazon doesn't have to make
money. All Amazon's got to is grow. And now they've got a
platform for doing that!
"I think we'll see very aggressive pricing out of Amazon in
grocery, which will include the Whole Foods component."
ANDREA MURINO, AN ANTITRUST EXPERT WITH THE LAW FIRM GOODWIN
PROCTER LLP IN WASHINGTON D.C.:
“You can't think of this as a traditional antitrust problem
because people who go to Whole Foods to touch the produce and
get the freshest asparagus are not going to shop at Amazon... I
don't think there's any direct Amazon Whole Foods direct
competition. My guess is that this will get through.
On how the Federal Trade Commission responds: “There's an
efficiency there but there are big questions about what does it
all mean? There are some emerging competition issues here about
how Amazon is delivering your life, (even) bringing your news. I
just think there will be some curiosity here.”
STAN SHIPLEY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST AT EVERCORE ISI IN NEW
YORK:
“There’s a lot of liquidity in capital markets, a lot of
money floating around. Whole Foods, which had a failed business
model, is vulnerable to being gobbled up by companies with a
successful business model a la Amazon.”
CHARLIE O’SHEA, LEAD RETAIL ANALYST AT MOODY'S INVESTORS
SERVICE:
"Amazon’s announcement this morning that it had agreed to
acquire Whole Foods Markets for around $14 billion is a
transformative transaction, not just for food retail, but for
retail in general.
"Implications ripple far beyond the food segment, where
dominant players like Wal-Mart, Kroger, Costco, and Target now
have to look over their shoulders at the Amazon train coming
down the tracks, but also the potential for multi-channel, which
Amazon up until now has largely eschewed."
FERNAND DE BOER, ANALYST AT PETERCAM IN AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS,
WHICH HAS A BUY ON DUTCH GROCER AHOLD:
“This comes at a moment when the sector is very sensitive to
bad news. You had the Kroger profit warning, and people are
worried about the entrance of Lidl. So people are very nervous.
And then they see this and they think – 'If online is going to
kill offline, what am I doing in the sector? Sell.' Whether the
reaction is exaggerated or not - it feels exaggerated. When
sentiment settles a bit people are going to realize that Ahold
can compete just fine.”
PHIL BAK, CEO OF ACSI FUNDS, ASSET MANAGER BASED IN ANN ARBOR,
MICHIGAN, WHICH HAS HOLDINGS OF AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS:
"There is really no limit to how far they (Amazon) can take
Whole Foods. What Amazon has proven time and again is that they
know how to connect the buying experience with what resonates
with customers and with what customers will appreciate and want
to continue to return to.
"Again we see Amazon leading, and other supermarkets
following. How they plan to implement technology in the buying
experience remains to be seen."
NEIL SAUNDERS, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBALDATA RETAIL IN NEW YORK:
"I think it is surprising because it comes out the blue. But
I think there is a lot of logic in the deal for both parties. I
think for Amazon it gives a real foothold now in the food market
which is what they have wanted for a very long time and which to
do on their own to build up a substantial presence is very
difficult. It gives them that opportunity to really grow their
presence in grocery which is what they wanted to do all along."
"For Whole Foods it brings an opportunity to really increase
operating discipline, to really try to digitalize the offer and
to bring technology into stores to increase efficiency which is
something they really need to do, because their sales margins
are waning and there is an opportunity here for Amazon to bring
its expertise and logistics and help them turn around their
business.
"I think that Amazon has come to the rescue of a retailer in
distress."
BRUCE BITTLES, SARASOTA, FLORIDA-BASED CHIEF INVESTMENT
STRATEGIST AT BROKERAGE AND RESEARCH FIRM R.W. BAIRD & CO:
"Amazon's got its tentacles everywhere and that's another
place to go. Amazon sees that industry changing significantly –
and they see that people don't necessary go to the grocery store
anymore."
BRIAN REYNOLDS, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT NEW ALBION PARTNERS,
A BROKER DEALER IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK:
"If a stock price goes down, like Whole Foods did, that's
going to attract activist investors. The deal is not (valued at)
the highest price Whole Foods has ever traded at, but it's going
significantly above the lows. That illustrates the trend of
activists helping to put a floor under stock prices. If the CEO
can't get a stock price up, activists will come in to try and do
it. That's a huge change from two decades ago. This will put
more pressure on grocery stores, especially their CEOs."
TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF SOLARIS ASSET
MANAGEMENT IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK:
“That was rumored, I totally dismissed it. Wow. Amazon can
pour money into any investment and they don’t need to make
money. Investors are used to them not making money. It is $13.7
billion but it is still small relative to the size of the whole
company.
"It seems like a bit of an odd purchase because it is
brick-and-mortar retail. On the other hand it gives them a
distribution footprint to deliver goods in a short time frame.
Perishable goods and food aren’t always the best when delivered
by FedEx. Obviously canned goods are.
"It gives them a presence, the stores can be expanded to do
other things. Amazon has talked about having a brick-and-mortar
retail presence where perhaps people just go in to look at
things.
"This could be part of that strategy – you take part of a
Whole Foods Store and you add in Echo and all the other Amazon
products. More and more we will see Amazon brand products as
they work to create their own brand at retail.”
(Reporting By Sam Forgione, Charles Mikolajczak and Jonathan
Spicer in New York, Diane Bartz in Washington, Toby Sterling in
Amsterdam, and Natalie Grover, Anya George Tharakan and
Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)