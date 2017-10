Sept 28 (Reuters) - Upscale food market operator Whole Foods Market Inc said it would cut about 1,500 jobs, or about 1.6 percent of its workforce, over the next eight weeks.

The cuts are aimed at reducing costs as the company invests in technology upgrades, Whole Foods said in a filing. (1.usa.gov/1KOdoMG) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)