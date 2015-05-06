FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whole Foods same-store sales growth cools, shares drop
May 6, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Whole Foods same-store sales growth cools, shares drop

Lisa Baertlein

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 6 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales growth cooled in the latest quarter, even as it cut prices further and rolled out its first national advertising campaign, and shares tumbled more than 9 percent in after-hours trading.

Same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, rose 3.6 percent for the second quarter ended April 12 from a year earlier. That was slower than the 4.5 percent growth in the first quarter and less than the 5.3 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Same-store sales for the U.S. organic and natural food supermarket chain were up 2.8 percent for the current quarter through May 3.

Whole Foods pioneered the grocery segment it now dominates, but investors worry that it could lose share to specialty retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Fresh Market Inc and Trader Joe‘s, as well as mainstream retailers such as Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc .

Whole Foods shares fell $4.51 to $43.25 in extended trade. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
