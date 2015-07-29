Whole Foods Market store sales cool in 3-qtr, shares tumble

July 29 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales growth cooled in the third quarter as it battles competition in the natural and organic grocery category it dominates, sending shares tumbling 10 percent to $36.76 in after hours trade.

The Austin, Texas-based chain’s same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, were up just 1.3 percent on a constant currency basis for the quarter ended July 5, far less than the 2.8 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Grant McCool)