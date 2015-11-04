FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whole Foods' same-stores sales fall in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Whole Foods' same-stores sales fall in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales contracted in the fiscal fourth quarter, hurt by competition among its own stores and mainstream retailers as well as negative publicity surrounding a New York City overcharging scandal.

The Austin, Texas-based chain’s same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, fell 0.2 percent for the fourth quarter that ended Sept. 27, less than the 0.7 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Those sales were up 1.3 percent for the third quarter, 3.6 percent in the second quarter and 4.5 percent in the first quarter.

The deceleration has troubled investors in Whole Foods, which is fighting to keep a grip on the natural and organic grocery category it pioneered and long dominated.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.