February 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Whole Foods' comparable sales drop 1.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Upscale grocery chain Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 1.8 percent decline in sales at established stores due to intense competition from big-box retailers in the organic foods market.

Net income fell to $157 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 17 from $167 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net income was flat at 46 cents per share as the company had a lower share count in the latest quarter.

Sales rose 3.4 percent to $4.83 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

