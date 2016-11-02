FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whole Foods sales decline easing, Mackey to become sole CEO
November 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

Whole Foods sales decline easing, Mackey to become sole CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said declines in same-store sales are easing in the current quarter and shares rose 4.7 percent to $29.84 percent in extended trading.

The natural and organic food seller said same-store sales were down just 1.6 percent for the first month of the current quarter through Oct. 30. That was an improvement over the 2.6 percent drop for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 25.

Whole Foods also said that co-Chief Executive Walter Robb will shift those duties to John Mackey, the grocery chain's co-founder, who will become the company's sole chief executive on Dec. 31.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Orlfsky

