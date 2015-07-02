Whole Foods owns up overcharging of packaged goods

July 2 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc admitted that there were pricing issues at its New York City stores, a week after the NY Department of Consumer Affairs said the supermarket chain was overstating the weight of prepackaged meat, dairy and other goods.

Chief Executives Walter Robb and John Mackey apologized in a YouTube video and said the mistakes were inadvertent. (bit.ly/1Ivo711)

“We made some mistakes, we want to own that and tell you what we are doing about it,” Robb said, adding that the mistakes were unintentional and sometimes favored customers.

The overcharging ranged from 80 cents for a package of pecan panko to $14.84 for a package of coconut shrimp, the agency said on June 24. (on.nyc.gov/1TNfumL)

The agency tested 80 types of food and found all of them to have mislabeled weight. [IDL:nL3N0ZA4G5]

Whole Foods would increase training in stores across the country to fix the pricing issues and implement a third-party auditing system to check the progress, Mackey said.

Whole Foods said it would give any item in the fresh section for free if it is found to be overweighed.

Whole Foods, which dominates natural and organic grocery sales in the United States, is nicknamed “Whole Paycheck” for its high prices. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)