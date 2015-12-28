Whole Foods in settlement in New York City overcharging probe

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc has agreed to pay $500,000 and implement new policies and procedures to resolve an investigation into whether the retailer charged too much for some prepackaged foods at its New York City stores.

The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday announced the settlement, which will also require Whole Foods to conduct quarterly in-store audits to ensure products are accurately weighed and labeled. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)