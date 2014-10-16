FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WH Smith profit up 9 pct, plans 50 mln stg share buyback
October 16, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-WH Smith profit up 9 pct, plans 50 mln stg share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Wh Smith

* Final dividend 24.2 pence per share

* Total dividend up 14 percent to 35 pence per share

* Group total sales down 2% with like-for-like (lfl) sales down 3%

* Group profit before tax £112m versus £103m, up 9%

* Additional share buyback announced today of up to £50m, having completed £50m share buyback announced in October 2013

* Increased target cost savings in high street to £21m over next three years

* Revised pension deficit funding schedule agreed with trustees of £3m per annum (2014: £14m)

* Focus will remain on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in new opportunities that position us well for future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
