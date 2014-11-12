BRIEF-WH Smith says underlying sales down 1 pct in 10-week period

Nov 12 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc

* Trading update for 10 week period to 8 november 2014

* Total group sales in first 10 weeks of financial year were flat with like-for-like sales down 1%.

* Whsmith travel total sales were up 7% and like-for-like sales were up 2%. Gross margin has increased in line with our plan

* Whsmith high street total sales were down 5% and like-for-like sales were down 4% in period. Gross margin has increased in line with our plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: