LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - WH Smith PLC : * Like-for-like (lfl) sales down 5% for the 20 weeks * In travel, total sales were flat with lfl sales down 4% for the 20 weeks * Good profit performance in the period with margin well managed * In high street, total sales were down 5% with lfl sales down 5% for the 20

weeks * Confident in making further progress in the year