BRIEF-WH Smith says still confident in full year outcome as sales fall
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-WH Smith says still confident in full year outcome as sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - WH Smith PLC : * Total group sales in the first 14 weeks of the second half of the financial

year were down 5% * Like-for-like sales down 6% compared to the same period last year * Whsmith travel total sales were flat and like-for-like sales were down 4% in

the period * New store opening programme, both in the UK and internationally, continues to

progress well * Whsmith high street total sales were down 8% and like-for-like sales were

down 7% in the period * Financial position is in line with market expectations and our balance sheet

remains strong

